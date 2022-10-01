Thomas Partey has scored for Arsenal against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Saturday.

Partey started despite doubts over his fitness

Scored first-half opener in the derby

Kane equalized for Spurs 11 minutes later

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey – who has attempted 57 shots from outside the box in the Premier League for Arsenal – broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a superb strike.

Bukayo Saka did well in holding onto the ball before he released it to Ben White, who later found the Ghanaian outside the box.

Partey – with his right foot - found the top corner to give the Gunners the lead on their own turf. Hugo Lloris could do little to save Spurs from going down as the home side took a deserved lead in the first half.

However, Arsenal were pegged back as Harry Kane equalised for the visitors from the spot in the 31st minute.

Two goals in the second half – Gabriel Jesus’s 49th-minute strike and Granit Xaka’s 67th-minute one – eventually ensured Arsenal defeated their North London rivals to emerge 3-1 winners and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Partey started for Arsenal just after the international break, in which he was not available for Ghana.

The midfielder returned to England after he picked up a knock as Ghana prepared to take on Brazil and Nicaragua in friendlies.

His place in the Black Stars squad had to be filled by Iddrisu Baba.

ALL EYES ON: His involvement for Mikel Arteta’s side is set to raise more eyebrows as Partey starts in the first game after the international friendly after missing the friendlies.

However, a run of games for Arsenal – which will keep him fit - should be a welcome development as he is set to be part of Otto Addo’s World Cup squad.

THE VERDICT: THE VERDICT: Partey’s contribution in the derby also stood out; he had a 94.6% passing accuracy, 65 touches, four key passes, 55 passes in total, two shots, and one shot on target.

In regard to his defensive contributions, he made one tackle, three interceptions, and one clearance.

Meanwhile, Partey scored his first goal from outside the box with what was his 65th such attempt for Arsenal (all comps.). Indeed, each of his three Premier League goals have come at the Emirates, opening the scoring on each occasion (October 2021 vs Aston Villa and March 2022 vs Leicester City also).

His opener for Arsenal rounded off a 21-pass move for the Gunners, since Boxing Day 2019, only Manchester City and Liverpool have had more 20+ passing sequences that have ended in a goal than the Gunners (6).

WHAT NEXT FOR PARTEY AND ARSENAL: Their next match is a Uefa Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt of Norway before hosting Liverpool for a league game.