'This is not football anymore' – VAR decision to overturn Cavani's Man Utd goal vs Spurs slammed

The Uruguayan was surprisingly denied the opening goal in the Red Devils' clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday

Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Tottenham has been subject to more VAR controversy after Edinson Cavani's goal was disallowed.

Liverpool had a goal controversially chopped off against Aston Villa on Saturday for a marginal offside call and Wolves suffered similarly against Fulham on Friday.

United, meanwhile, had a goal disallowed against Spurs, however, for an apparent foul.

What happened?

With around 10 minutes remaining of the first half in United’s clash with Spurs, there was still no score. United, however, thought they had opened their account when Paul Pogba delayed a pass brilliantly for Cavani at the edge of the box. The Uruguayan went through and fired into the net.

However, a VAR check was required after Scott McTominay had caught Son Heung-Min in the face with his arm earlier in the move.

Although the contact was slight, it was deemed to be a foul.

A matter of moments later, Son opened the scoring for Tottenham.

What was the reaction?

Sky Sports pundits Roy Keane and Micah Richards were both left astonished by the decision.

“It is embarrassing. This is not football anymore,” Richards exclaimed. "This is spoiling the game. I don't recognise our game anymore.

“It is an absolutely ridiculous decision. That is never a foul.”

Keane, meanwhile, chipped in: “I'm amazed. If that was a foul [in the build-up to United's 'goal'], we should all go home.

“For a player to roll around like that is embarrassing. That can't be a foul.”

Jamie Redknapp was similarly astonished by the call.

“What are you meant to do, run with your arms down by your side? Son tries to grab him and he puts his arm out. That's what you do in football. You are always trying to use your arms as leverage,” he said. “It is never a foul. It is ridiculous.”

Why was the goal disallowed?

A statement from PGMOL which was relayed by Sky Sports, said: “It wasn't part of McTominay's natural running movement and was careless.”

Social media reaction

It’s extraordinary how ludicrous VAR has become. Not only with their many errors but that it sucks the life out of the game. The joy of celebrating, which is what makes football so special, has been completely diluted. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 11, 2021 Cavani must feel cursed since he moved to Manchester. — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 11, 2021 The ball from Pogba? Sublime.

The movement from Cavani? Sublime.

The finish from Cavani? Sublime.

The referee? Pathetic. — Alternative MUFC Commentary. (@AlternativeMUFC) April 11, 2021 Well that’s disappointing to say the least. Any person who’s played football, at any level, knows that’s never a foul. Embarrassing decision. Brilliant by Pogba and Cavani! #TOTMUN — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) April 11, 2021 Can't think why Cavani isn't enjoying his time in English football... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) April 11, 2021

