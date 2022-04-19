Thiago thrills Klopp as Liverpool thrash Man Utd: 'We don't have five million players like this'

Liverpool star Thiago thrilled Jurgen Klopp with his performance on Tuesday as the Reds boss reiterated that there aren't many players in the world that can dominate a game quite like the Spanish midfielder.

Thiago was at his very best in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United, with the midfielder joining Virgil van Dijk in completing over 100 passes in the lopsided victory.

After dealing with injuries during his first season at Anfield, Thiago is proving an influential figure this term, with Klopp hailing the midfielder after another superstar effort.

What did Klopp say about Thiago?

"He is a good player. We have to keep him fit," Klopp told BBC's Match of the Day. "He has good rhythm, which helps. He is in the right spaces, the little turns and passes.

"We don't have five million players like this on the planet. Only a few see things earlier than everyone else and also have the technical ability to get the ball there as well.

"A top game from him. Everybody was outstanding and that is what you need to win against Man Utd."

Thiago's standout second season

After signing from Bayern in September 2020, Thiago was limited to 30 appearances in his first Liverpool season due to injury issues.

However, this season has proven the Reds are a different team with the Spanish maestro in the team, with Thiago already featuring 29 times in all competitions.

He won his first trophy with the club earlier this year as Liverpool captured the Carabao Cup, and he'll have his sights on three more as the Reds remain in the hunt to win the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

