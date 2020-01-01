'Thiago is so exciting to watch' - Owen heaps praise upon 'unbelievable' Liverpool star

The former Reds striker was delighted to see the Spanish midfielder return during a midweek Premier League clash with Newcastle

Thiago Alcantara is "so exciting to watch", according to Michael Owen, who has heaped praise upon the "unbelievable" Liverpool star.

The Reds forked out £20 million ($27m) to bring Thiago to Anfield from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Much was expected of a three-time Champions League winner upon his arrival on Merseyside, but a positive Covid-19 test and a serious injury have restricted his contribution in the first half of the season.

More teams

The 29-year-old was sidelined with a knee issue after a 2-2 draw against Everton on October 17, and subsequently missed Liverpool's next 17 fixtures across all competitions.

However, Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome Thiago back into his squad for a midweek trip to St James' Park, with the midfielder making an impressive impact off the bench during Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Owen was delighted to see the Spaniard return to the fold, and highlighted the qualities which set him apart from his peers after the stalemate on Tyneside.

“It’s just the way he plays. It’s so exciting to watch. He is just different to so many players," the former Liverpool striker told Premier League Productions.

“He doesn’t need to say a word when he is on the pitch. His passes tell everything you need to know.

"When it’s coming to you, that ball is telling you there’s a man on or give it me back or run into the space.. he actually plays the ball with the type of spin, with the type of pace, it’s just unbelievable.”

Thiago will likely be in contention for a place in Klopp's starting XI when the Reds take on Southampton at St Mary's on Monday.

Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to three points after the draw at Newcastle, but Manchester United can move level on points with them if they win their game in hand against Aston Villa on New Year's Day.

Article continues below

Although Klopp has now seen his team drop points in three of their last five matches, he is not concerned by how the standings are shaping up at this early stage of the season.

"The last thing I’m thinking about is our position in the table at the moment," The German boss told Amazon Prime on Wednesday night. "It’s nice but it doesn’t mean anything.

"We drew tonight and we are still top of the table so that just shows how difficult the season is for everybody."