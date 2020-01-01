'Thiago doesn't fit Liverpool's mould' – Reds legend Nicol issues warning for Bayern star

Jurgen Klopp's engine room is made up entirely of hard grafters, with the 29-year-old seen as more of a creative influence in the middle of the park

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago “doesn't fit the mould” of what Liverpool require in their midfield, club legend Steve Nicol has warned, and would only be used as an impact sub or a cup player if the Spain international swaps Bavaria for Merseyside.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old, who looks set to leave Bayern after seven years of service after telling the club's hierarchy that he would like to start a new chapter of his career elsewhere.

Head coach Hansi Flick has hinted that Thiago's preferred destination is the Premier League, while Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted that the German champions would be willing to part with the ex-Barcelona man, who is in the final year of his contract, should the right offer arrive.

Nicol, however, who won a plethora of titles during his time at Anfield, does not believe Thiago to be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's workmanlike engine room, although he did add that having him as an option off the bench could be useful.

“I would sign him, don't get me wrong,” Nicol said when quizzed on the subject during a discussion on ESPN. “I think he's a great footballer and he can pass the ball. Unfortunately, he just doesn't fit the mould of what Liverpool do in the middle of the park right now.

“Yes, he's got ability, but he also has to have dynamism, he has to have legs, he has to close down quickly, he's got to have energy. Those are thing that all those players in the middle of the park for Liverpool have.

“That isn't Alcantara. But at the same time, having a player like that to bring on, he can play in the FA Cup, the League Cup, you can bring him on and give him half an hour to pass the ball around if that's what you need.

“I would sign him, I think he's a quality player. If the money is right, go and get him.”

Thiago could have the chance to showcase his abilities to potential suitors on Friday evening as Bayern take on Barcelona in Portugal as part of the one-legged Champions League quarter-final clashes.