'They will help teams grow' - Abam and Kanu stress necessity of Africans for Spanish clubs

The Cameroonian and the Nigerian have been impressive for their clubs and backed more players to help teams excel in Spain

Cameroon's Michaela Abam and Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu believe the signing of more Africans will bring quality and title successes to clubs in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola in the coming years.

Spain is becoming the dominant force in European women's football in recent years, with Barcelona reaching the Champions League final last season and in the semi-final with Atletico Madrid.

Behind the rise, reigning African Women's Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala is a shining example as she made history, scoring the only goal in the Catalan's maiden European final in 2019.

More teams

Spain has become the new mecca for Africans since 2019 as it witnessed the influx of the continent's stars, with more than 20 plying their trade in at least 10 of the 16 Spanish top-flight clubs.

And the Cameroonian striker, who has scored three goals in 15 appearances since her arrival at Real Betis last summer, feels the entry of Africans will make the Iberdrola more competitive.

"I feel like it is definitely a league that will benefit from having African players," Abam told Goal with LaLiga.

"They will bring a lot of different styles and sense to the game. They will also help teams grow and be successful in each step of the way.

"I also believe bringing more African flavour and seasoning, will help the league become a little bit more tasteful."

Article continues below

On her part, the Nigeria international, who has played six matches since joining Sevilla from the USA in January, is backing many talents from the continent to establish themselves.

"It is a tough league and I feel the fellow Africans that I know are very tough," Kanu told Goal with LaLiga.

"They are ready to take up whatever challenge that comes their way. It will be a very great deal for Africans to be on the teams here in Spain and beyond."