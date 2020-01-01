'They were against us' - Toulouse captain Gradel slams fans' showing in Rennes defeat

The Ivorian forward was embarrassed by the reaction of their supporters during Saturday's league loss at home

Max Gradel has slammed Toulouse fans for not supporting the team in their 2-0 loss to Rennes on Saturday.

The Violets are struggling in Ligue 1 this season and are rooted in the bottom spot with 13 points after 27 matches.

On Saturday, Toulouse suffered their 20th league loss of the season to Rennes, a result which left the fans at Stadium de Toulouse frustrated.

More teams

The atmosphere took a strange turn when the home fans turned their back against their team to support Rennes.

Gradel, who was on parade on from start to finish, admitted that the fans might be disappointed with the club's current position in the league standings, however, he assured them of the players' commitment in giving their all.

"We need to see supporters who come to support their team, not Max Gradel or a player. At one point, it feels like playing 13 against 11," Gradel told beIN Sports.

Article continues below

"Even the players of the opposing team laugh about it. There is a third goal that has been cancelled by VAR, and we have our own supporters who shout "and 1, and 2, and 3-0". It's hard to swallow.

"Since we are in this club, I speak for myself and I assume what I say, I always gave everything. It is clear that they can be disappointed, but we always encourage and if we have our supporters who are against us, it is difficult.

"I am very frustrated today but frankly, we have the impression that they let us down. And if they do that against the leaders, they must know that it is the players who are the first to be affected because it is us who are on the field and when we hear that, we still have trouble reacting to give 100% of ourselves."