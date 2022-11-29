'They lack character completely' - Casemiro blasts Brazil fans who celebrated Neymar's injury at the World Cup
- Neymar suffered an ankle injury against Serbia
- Has been ruled out of group stages
- Casemiro lambasted those who celebrated
WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was forced to limp off with a swollen ankle in the final 10 minutes of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia. Many opposition fans were spotted celebrating the injury on social media as it ruled out the forward at least for the group stage. His teammate Casemiro came down heavily upon those trolls and called it a "shame".
WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a shame that people wish others harm. They lack character completely. I think education comes from the cradle. Personally, I'm sad because Neymar doesn't deserve this. He's a person who helps others so much," he told reporters.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United midfielder admitted that although there are players who could replace Neymar, none could match his level. "We have quality players, but if we compare him with Neymar, it is difficult to find someone of his level. The range of options is very wide, which is good for us, but we have to be realistic and accept that Neymar is the star of the team," he added.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao have already qualified for the round of 16, which gives Neymar ample time to get fit for the knockout stages without worrying about the Cameroon game on Friday.
Editors' Picks
- World Cup 2022: Ghana embracing chaos could carry them to Round of 16
- Listed: From Ronaldo to Richarlison - all the World Cup man of the match awards & how they're decided
- ‘Kudus needs a bigger club than Ajax’ - Fans excited by Ghana playmaker's performance
- Player of the Tournament Power Rankings: Bruno, Mbappe and Messi among the early frontrunners