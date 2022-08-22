'They can f*cking play football!' - Ten Hag hails Man Utd's improved mentality after Liverpool win

The Red Devils boss was happy with the attitude of his side as they picked up a first win of the season

Erik ten Hag has hailed Manchester United's improved mentality after his side secured a 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday night. The Red Devils had endured a terrible start to his reign, losing to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two Premier League fixtures this season, and little was expected of them when they hosted the Reds at Old Trafford.

But a goal from Jadon Sancho put United 1-0 up inside 16 minutes, and Marcus Rashford then doubled the hosts' advantage after the break to send Manchester United on the way to victory.

What did Ten Hag say about United's win over Liverpool?

The new United boss could not contain his excitement at full-time, letting a swear word slip out during his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

"We can talk about tactics, but it's all about attitude," Ten Hag replied when asked how his players had turned things around following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford last Sunday.

"We bring the attitude on the pitch. There was communication, there was fighting spirit and you can see what they can achieve because they can f*cking play football."

Ten Hag calls for consistency

After an on-air apology was issued for the Dutchman's language, Ten Hag called on his players to show consistency as the season wears on.

"I was happy with it but they have to bring it every game, not only one game," he said.

"I know the rivalry but don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult. We have to bring it every game, this organisation and intensity. And it starts with the spirit."