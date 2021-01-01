'They are wired the same way' - Foden has a 'different element' like Rooney, says Lescott

The former defender has drawn comparisons between the in-form midfielder and England's all-time record goalscorer

Phil Foden has a "different element" as a player like Wayne Rooney did at his peak, according to Joleon Lescott, who says the Manchester City star is driven to be the "best every single day".

Foden has enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Etihad Stadium, establishing himself as a mainstay in Pep Guardiola's starting XI while helping City win a Premier League and Carabao Cup double and reach the Champions League final.

Lescott has drawn similarities between the 20-year-old and Manchester United legend Rooney ahead of this Saturday's European showpiece while backing the midfielder to reach even greater heights as his career progresses.

What's been said?

"I have followed [Foden] for a while and you get made aware of him as a special talent. His ability is easy for people to see but having worked with him, I saw how determined he is to be the best every single day," the former City defender said.

"That is not something that every player has. A lot of talent or physical attributes but that element of his game is not equivalent to what you normally see.

"I would only say Wayne Rooney was wired the same way. I came across Wayne and realised he was wired that same way. Him and Phil have that different element.

"That’s why he will be the best he can be. He will have no regrets at the end of it all."

Foden & Rooney compared

Foden graduated to the senior squad at Etihad Stadium as a 16-year-old in 2016, and has since appeared in 123 games across all competitions for City, scoring 31 goals and laying on 22 assists.

The diminutive playmaker has also found the net twice in six appearances for England, but has a long way to go before he can match Rooney's illustrious career for club and country.

The ex-striker hit a grand total of 313 goals in 764 outings across spells with Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United and Derby County. Most of those efforts came while he was at Old Trafford - where he also won five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Rooney left United as their all-time record goalscorer and also achieved the same feat for England, scoring 53 goals while winning 120 caps.

Lescott on Kane to City rumours

City have been tipped to launch a summer bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as they aim to continue their dominance of English football in 2021-22, with the 27-year-old thought to be seeking a new challenge after another trophyless season in north London.

Lescott sees Kane as the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero, who has just completed his final season in Manchester, with it his belief that Guardiola cannot sustain the club's recent success without the addition of another top forward.

"If Harry Kane is available I don’t think there’s any club that doesn’t need him," he added. "False nine is working at the moment but I don’t think there’s any club that can do without a striker in the long term. Not every game do you create enough opportunities to score that perfect goal.

"Sergio’s goals against Everton were instinctive about reading passes and capitalising on mistakes. I think those instincts that strikers have mean they score goals that others wouldn’t recognise. I think Ferran Torres has that goalscoring mindset."

