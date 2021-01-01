'There are stronger bonds than flattering courtships' - Quagliarella rules out Juventus return

The striker has taken to social media to pledge his loyalty to current club Sampdoria

Veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella has reiterated his commitment to Sampdoria after reports linked him with a return to Serie A champions Juventus.

Juve boss Andrea Pirlo is believed to be targeting a new striker in the January transfer window and Quagliarella was rumoured on be on his shortlist.

The 37-year-old scored 30 goals in 102 appearances for the Turin giants between 2010 and 2014, but it seems he will not be returning for a second spell.

He has taken to Instagram to express his loyalty to current side Sampdoria, seemingly quashing speculation linking him with a move away.

"If you have given so much and received even more, if every time you feel the emotion beating in your chest, it means that the bonds are stronger than anything else, which go beyond flattering courtships, that put aside current reports and respect history," he wrote.

"I think, live and play like this. Forza Samp.”

Quagliarella is Sampdoria’s top scorer this season with seven goals in 14 appearances. He is in his sixth season with the Geonese club having joined for a second spell from Torino in 2015.

He has scored more than 200 goals in nearly 650 games since beginning his career with Torino in 1999, taking in spells at the likes of Fiorentina, Ascoli, Udinese and Napoli, as well as scoring nine goals in 28 appearances for the Italy national team.

With Quagliarella seemingly unavailable Pirlo will have to turn his attention to other targets, with former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle believed to be under consideration.

Goal reported at the start of this month that the 35-year-old Shandong Luneng player has been offered to a number of Italian clubs, including Juventus, current Serie A leaders AC Milan and their city rivals Inter.

Pelle himself is believed to be keen on holding talks over a move to Turin, with Juve viewing him as a short-term, low cost target to bolster their attack.

The Bianconeri, champions in each of the last nine seasons, face a real battle if they are to make it 10 Serie A triumphs in a row.

Pirlo’s side have made an underwhelming start to the season and currently find themselves seven points behind leaders AC Milan in fourth.