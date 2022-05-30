'The sky is the limit for Konate' - Liverpool defender's Champions League final display left Alexander-Arnold 'lost for words'

The full-back heaped praise on his Reds' colleague after his stellar performance against Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold says that his Liverpool team-mate Ibrahima Konate has "ridiculous" potential.

The 23-year-old has stood out in the heart of the Reds defence since he made the £36 million ($46m) move from RB Leipzig last year.

Konate made just 11 Premier League appearances this season as Jurgen Klopp stuck with the centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, but the Frenchman played a key role in his team's journey to the Champions League final as he featured in a total of eight games.

What has Alexander-Arnold said about Konate?

Despite their 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, Konate put in a solid performance for Liverpool in the final in Paris.

His display impressed Alexander-Arnold, who was full of praise for his Anfield colleague.

"Wow. Outstanding. The performance he put in yesterday, I’m lost for words. Words can’t do it justice," he said to the club website as the Reds celebrated their season with an open-top bus parade through the streets of Liverpool.

"We’ve created a bond & he’s an amazing lad. The potential he has is ridiculous. The sky is the limit."

What's next for Konate and Liverpool?

The Reds enjoyed a fine season despite missing out on the Champions League and Premier League titles.

Article continues below

Konate was also a constant presence in their FA Cup triumph, playing every minute of their campaign, while he was a big part of their Carabao Cup success, too.

With four years left on his contract, he will be hoping to secure a place in the starting XI in the Premier League next term as Klopp's men will be out to improve on their 2021-22 campaign.

Further reading