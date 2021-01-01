'The return of the God' - Ibrahimovic recalled to Sweden squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers

The Milan striker has come out of international retirement ahead of this month's fixtures against Georgia and Kosovo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden's squad for their upcoming 2020 World Cup qualifiers.

Ibrahimovic has not played for his country since announcing his retirement from international football back in 2016, but has been included in Janne Andersson's latest squad.

The 39-year-old will join up with Sweden later this month as they begin their road to Qatar 2022, with Andersson delighted to welcome a talismanic figure back into the fold.

What's been said?

Asked what Ibrahimovic will bring to the team after announcing his final squad on Tuesday, Andersson told reporters: "First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

"It is of course very funny that he wants to come back.

"In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team."

