The coach will remain at the helm as Les Bleus look to shake off their disappointing Euro 2020 campaign by sealing a place at the 2022 World Cup

Didier Deschamps will remain in charge of France until after the 2022 World Cup, French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet says.

Les Bleus underwhelmed during Euro 2020 despite being billed as the pre-tournament favourites.

The world champions drew 3-3 with Switzerland before being knocked out on penalties in the first knockout round.

What has been said?

France's exit was followed by rumours suggesting Deschamps could end up leaving his post, but Le Graet says there is no doubt he will guide them to the next major tournament.

"The answer is yes. I talked to him at length on Wednesday at Guingamp," Le Graet said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"The matter was settled in three minutes. His will to continue is very strong and mine is, too. There was no debate on 'What are we doing?' or 'How do we do it?'"

How long has Deschamps been in charge of France?

The former France captain took charge of the national team in 2012, having previously coached Monaco, Juventus and Marseille.

France have played 117 matches under Deschamps, winning 76.

He guided them to the Euro 2016 final, in which they lost to Portugal, before going on to win the World Cup in 2018 with a 4-2 victory against Croatia.

What next for France?

France will turn their attention to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

They have two wins and a draw from their first three matches and will take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in their next game on September 1, followed by matches against Ukraine and Finland.

They will then meet Belgium in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals in October.

