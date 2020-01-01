'The players in front of Van de Beek can't kick a marble!' - Man Utd midfielder shouldn't be 'stuck on the bench', says Van der Vaart

An ex-Netherlands international has questioned the way his compatriot is being treated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the start of his Old Trafford career

Donny van de Beek doesn't deserve to be "stuck on the bench" at Manchester United, according to Rafael van der Vaart, who says the players in front of the midfielder "can't even kick a marble".

After months of speculation over his future, Van de Beek completed a £35 million ($46m) move to United from Ajax in the summer transfer window, committing to a five-year deal at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe during his time at Ajax, scoring 41 goals and laying on 34 assists in 175 games while proving himself in both the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

Unfortunately, he hasn't had much of a chance to build on that reputation during his first few months in Manchester, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Fred currently keeping him out of the team.

Van de Beek is still waiting for his first Premier League start for the Red Devils, and was an unused substitute during their last outing away at Everton on Saturday.

The former Ajax star was, however, given the opportunity to take in a full 90 minutes of action during the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Spain on Wednesday, and he got himself on the scoresheet to cap an impressive all-round display.

Van der Vaart cannot understand why his compatriot has been reduced to a bit-part role at Old Trafford when he is capable of performing at such a high level, with it his belief that the playmaker must be feeling frustrated by his current position.

“Wait? Patience? Would you like it if you are stuck on the bench?" the former Netherlands and Tottenham star said on NOS.

“The players in front of you can’t even kick a marble and [Solskjaer] still does not put you in the team.

“I would not be happy. I would certainly not be enjoying my football there.

“Look at the player Donny is and how he performs at international level. I would not have it.”

Van de Beek will also be in line to feature when the Netherlands take on Bosnia-Herzegovina on Sunday, with another UEFA Nations League clash against Poland set to follow three days later.

He will then return to Manchester with a view to forcing his way into Solskjaer's line-up for a must-win fixture against West Brom at Old Trafford on November 21, with United currently 14th in the Premier League standings.