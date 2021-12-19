'The numbers don't matter' - Mahrez not getting carried away with Manchester City milestone

Riyad Mahrez is tranquil despite scoring his 50th goal for Manchester City in Sunday’s 4-0 triumph over Newcastle United.





The Algeria international provided a goal and an assist as the Citizens continued their impressive run in the Premier League.

Mahrez’s strike against the Magpies saw him reach a half-century of goals for Pep Guardiola’s men since joining them from Leicester City in 2018.

Asked how he feels about his mark, the 30-year-old claimed it is only worth talking about provided it helps City win games.

"It's not bad, as long as it helps the team win games, that's the most important thing," the 2016 African Player of the Year told the club website.

"I was quite sure I was onside as I saw the defender running with me so I didn't think I was offside.

"The numbers don't matter. We just have to win game after game, try to play good to win. That's the most important.

"The numbers, maybe at the end if you make a lot of wins, it's nice to know. The most important is just to win the next game."

Overall, the African star stated that the Etihad Stadium giants deserved their triumph over Eddie Howe's men at St James' Park.

"Every game is a battle. It's always good to score early in the game and that's what we did. Overall it was a good game and we deserved to win,” he continued.

"We had a very good second half. The first half wasn’t very good, but we still scored two goals and stayed solid, but in the second half we played so good and deserved to score even more goals to get the win.

"We never gave them an opportunity, but I think it was still a tough battle. They were very aggressive.

"It wasn’t an easy game, obviously when you score two quick goals you make it easy for yourself."

After impressing for 77 minutes, the Desert Fox was subbed off for Cole Palmer.

Thanks to this result, City extended their lead at the summit of the English top-flight having accrued 44 points from 18 matches – three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.





