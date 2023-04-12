'The monster is back' - Thiago Silva's wife hints Chelsea defender is set to feature against Real Madrid

Thiago Silva looks set to feature for Chelsea against Real Madrid after his wife Belle uploaded an Instagram video claiming "the monster is back".

Thiago Silva sidelined since February

Featured in wife Belle's Instagram video

Return to fitness in time for Real clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Brazil international has been sidelined since late February with a knee problem, picked up in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham. Despite a coincidental flurry of three straight wins immediately after his injury, Chelsea haven't managed a victory in their last four Premier League outings in Silva's absence, and have sorely missed his experience and leadership on the pitch.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blues fans will therefore be buoyed by the sight of the experienced defender back in full kit, which backs up the news revealed on Monday that the defender had returned to training. The recovery could not have come at a better time for Chelsea as they prepare to take on reigning European Champions Real Madrid in Wednesday's quarter-final first leg, with Frank Lampard also handed injury boosts by Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

WHAT'S NEXT: With little to play for in the league, the Blues will be hoping Silva can make an immediate return to Lampard's starting eleven in the Champions League as they set their sights at an outside shot for the club's only available trophy left for 2022-23.