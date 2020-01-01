‘The league and justice will do their job’ – Valenciennes keeper Prior claims he was bitten in the face during Sochaux fight

A scuffle and accusations of a bite marred the end of a Ligue 2 match at Stade du Hainaut over the weekend

Valenciennes goalkeeper Jerome Prior claimed he was bitten in the face during a scuffle at the end of Saturday's Ligue 2 match with Sochaux.

Players from both sides clashed after the final whistle of the 0-0 draw at Stade du Hainaut, with Prior seen recoiling after a coming-together with Sochaux's Ousseynou Thioune.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper left the pitch bleeding from his cheek, but his manager was unable to shed light on the incident post-match.

"Jerome has a bite on his cheek," said Valenciennes head coach Olivier Guegan after the match. "I was in the dressing room; I didn't see anything.

"It's a shame the post-match will tarnish the game, but that's not the most important thing. We put in a coherent and strong performance against a team that is unbeaten and in a really good dynamic.

"I really liked the spirit of the group."

Prior, who is currently on loan at Valenciennes from Bordeaux, told French publication So Foot: "There are pictures. The league and justice will do their job. I have no comment to make."

When asked to address the biting accusations by the AFP Agency, Valenciennes president Eddy Zdziech also confirmed Prior has a bite mark on his face, before stating: "This kind of behaviour is serious."

However, Sochaux boss Omar Daf suggested his players had been provoked, saying: "A player doesn't go crazy without something happening first.

"I heard insults at the end of the match. There was a lot of provocation, but you have to have more control."

Sochaux are third in the Ligue 2 standings after seven fixtures, three points behind leaders Paris FC, while Valenciennes are eighth.

Valenciennes will be back in action next Saturday when they take in a trip to Stade de l'Aube to face Troyes, with Sochaux set to play host to Amiens two days later as both clubs continue to chase promotion to the French top flight.