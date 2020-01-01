'The idea of leaving doesn't occur to me' - Neymar happy at PSG with contract talks underway

The Brazilian appears ready to commit his long-term future to the club after years of links with a move back to Barcelona

Neymar believes that his future lies with Paris Saint-Germain, saying the idea of leaving the club hasn't even crossed his mind at present.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi would then echo the Brazilian's words, saying that contract talks with Neymar as well as Kylian Mbappe were underway and that he is optimistic both players will stay for the long term.

Both Neymar and Mbappe scored in Wednesday night's 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir, a game that began on Tuesday but was postponed after players on both teams walked off the pitch over accusations of racism against the fourth official.

Neymar netted a hat-trick in the win, which clinched top spot in Champions League Group H for PSG, becoming the first player in the history of the European Cup/Champions League to score 20 goals for two different teams.

Mbappe also made some history with his goal as he became the youngest player to ever reach 20 goals in the Champions League, breaking a record previously held by Lionel Messi.

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 in a world-record €222 million transfer, has been frequently linked with a move back to Camp Nou. But with his former side suffering major financial difficulties, a return to Barca appears farther away than ever for the attacker.

The 28-year-old, whose contract at PSG expires at the end of next season, revealed after the match against Basaksehir that he now sees his long-term future at Parc des Princes.

"I am very happy here in Paris. I am very happy at the club, with my team-mates," Neymar told RMC Sport.

"The idea of leaving does not occur to me. We have to discuss [my contract]. We have a very good relationship, I am very happy and we'll see what happens in the future."

Al-Khelaifi revealed that PSG are also in talks with Mbappe, whose contract also expires in 2022, and believes that both players will eventually commit their future to the Ligue 1 champions.

“We started to discuss with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe," Al-Khelaifi said.

"The discussions will remain confidential but I am very confident. Both want to stay with us."