‘The future of Arsenal’ – Twitter gushes over Saka and Smith-Rowe

The youngsters combined to give the Gunners the lead against the Baggies and that has football fans talking on social media

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe combined to give Arsenal the lead against West Bromwich Albion and that has football fans talking on social media.

The youngsters combined well as the Gunners took the lead against Sam Allardyce’s team at the Emirates Stadium a minute before the half-hour mark.

Smith-Rowe put the ball past goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after the English star of Nigerian descent caused havoc down the flank before clipping an accurate cross in the middle.

Six minutes later, Nicolas Pepe doubled the advantage for Mikel Arteta’s men to give the hosts a two-goal lead at half-time.

Nonetheless, it was Smith-Rowe and Saka who got football fans across the world talking.

Two very good goals.



Saka’s display at left-back showing precisely why he should have been at left-back for all the games we used Granit Xhaka there.



Arteta has made plenty of mistakes, but that was right up there with the worst (signing Willian). — arseblog (@arseblog) May 9, 2021

Ian Wright: "Between them (Saka and Smith Rowe), they've literally saved the club's blushes for the whole of the season." — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 9, 2021

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka combining for a goal? The future of Arsenal. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) May 9, 2021

Smith Rowe! Saka assist. Academy boys running things as usual. — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) May 9, 2021

Saka and Smith Rowe bailing Arsenal out once again? Sky is blue. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 9, 2021

Patient build-up, Willian plays in Saka, his cross picks out Smith Rowe who volleys home superbly with his left foot. A first Premier League goal for the Arsenal youngster. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 9, 2021

Saka and Smith Rowe being Arsenal's best players. pic.twitter.com/RkTnwpebZG — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) May 9, 2021

So happy for them. That was ESR’s first goal. How fitting is it that it’s Saka who got the assist? These two are the future of this club. We must protect them and build the team around them. pic.twitter.com/At3YHUnzXM — 🇬🇭 (@_ParteySZN) May 9, 2021

Bukayo Saka’s first half by numbers vs. West Brom:



100% tackles won

100% take-ons completed

78% pass accuracy

3 ball recoveries

2 interceptions

2 chances created

1 big chance created

1 shot (1 on target)

1 assist



Energetic display at left-back.⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zompgeT2G0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 9, 2021

This Saka left back thing... got potential 😢 — Clive (@clivepafc) May 9, 2021

Saka excels wherever he plays on the pitch. He’s also wants to make runs, wants to take on players, always asking for the ball, got an eye for a good through ball and scores too. Such a delight to watch this young baller. 👏🏼🔥 #ARSWBA — E (@iamOkon) May 9, 2021

Saka and Smith Rowe somehow managing to bring me joy amidst the most miserable of seasons. Two players who can hold their heads high. #afc — Rhys (@RhysEvans_12) May 9, 2021

Saka with a fine cross for Smith Rowe to side-foot home sublimely. — Ifreke Inyang (@Ifreke) May 9, 2021

Saka and Smith Rowe combo. Surely Arsenal gotta build a team round them two #ARSWBA — . (@media_beyond) May 9, 2021

Lovely goals from Smith Rowe and Pepe.

Good link up between Willian and Saka. #ARSWBA — Onyebuchi (@onyebuchind) May 9, 2021

Smith Rowe 🤝🏽 Saka

you love to see it😍😍 #ARSWBA — thoz🌹 (@Thozama_Gawe) May 9, 2021

Great goal from the future of Arsenal. Saka to ESR. Everything should be about these kids. #ARSWBA — Arsenal Noise (@NoiseArsenal) May 9, 2021

Smith Rowe Saka combination. The future of Arsenal 🤝 #ARSWBA #afc — George 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BlackburnG15) May 9, 2021

Emile Smith Rowe X Bukayo Saka



Arsenal's present and future in one photo 📸#ARSWBA pic.twitter.com/tc89fyKT0B — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) May 9, 2021