'The cold facts are Liverpool are behind us' - Ferdinand gives verdict on Man Utd's season

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United "got what they wanted" this season having climbed above Liverpool in the table but urged his former side to "recruit well" this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men claimed second place in the league and were five points ahead of the Merseysiders - a vast improvement on the 2019-20 season, when the Red Devils finished 33 points behind their rivals.

Despite falling short in the Europa League final, Ferdinand feels there was definite progress made at Old Trafford and believes the signing of a centre-back should now be a priority.

When asked by Goal for his assessment of Manchester United’s season, Ferdinand replied: "I think in the league we’ve got what we wanted, which was an improvement.

"I think Man United at the end of last season finished 30-odd points behind Liverpool. Liverpool are now behind us and they’ll have their excuses and reasons why but the cold facts are that we have gained that much ground on them that we’ve gone past them this season.

"That shows vast improvement and we’re second in the league. By no means are we the finished article but I think at the beginning of the season if you’d said you’d finish second in the league from where we were I think they’d have snapped your hand off."

United ultimately finished 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Ferdinand believes that the signing of a defender needs to be Solskjaer's primary focus in the summer.

He said: "They need to recruit well in this window in the right areas. I think they need a centre-back, a right winger and maybe even a centre-forward."

As reported by Goal, the Spurs forward wants to leave and with United having been long-term admirers of the England captain, they are listed as one of the favourites to land the 27-year-old.

"It would be nice wouldn’t it," Ferdinand said when asked about Kane. "But my first position to buy would be centre-back."

Defeat against Villarreal means it is now four seasons without silverware for Manchester United and the club know if they are to carry on progressing they need to strengthen in the summer.

A right-winger, centre-back, defensive midfielder, right-back and centre-forward are all on the shopping list but Solskjaer’s expectation is that he will get "two or three" new additions before the new season.

