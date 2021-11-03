'The best striker in the world' - Lewandowski marks 100th Champions League appearance with stunning hat-trick

Robert Lewandowski marked a milestone appearance with a hat-trick as the Polish star guided Bayern Munich to victory.

The scored three of Bayern's five goals in the 5-2 win over Benfica, a match that saw the German giants lock up their spot in the Champions League's knockout rounds.

And Lewandowski's goals also saw him mark his 100th appearance with yet another star performance, something he has become known for over the years.

The numbers behind the goals

In total, Lewandowski has 81 goals in his 100 Champions League games, making him one of the competition's most prolific players.

He trails only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have 139 and 123 goals respectively. Ronaldo, though, has played in 180 Champions League games while Messi has featured in the competition 152 times so far.

Lewandowski is also this season's leading scorer, having scored eight goals in four games to start the group stage campaign.

ℹ️ Quickest to 80 Champions League goals:



👕1⃣0⃣0⃣ Robert Lewandowski

👕1⃣0⃣2⃣ Lionel Messi

👕1⃣1⃣6⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo#UCL pic.twitter.com/iMVZN9F3Iw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 2, 2021

Only Messi and Ronaldo have more hat-tricks than Lewandowski as well, with the two having eight each compared to Lewandowski's four.

What was said?

“I never thought that we could play so many matches with so many goals and assists," Lewandowski admitted said after the match. "During the first 20 minutes, I hardly had the ball. In the second half, it is not that easy for an attacker to remain patient. After the first goal, it's always a little easier."

Added Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann: "He should not be reduced to only his goals tonight, but of course he has shown his strength of character and he is always looking to score.

"He is and will remain for a long time to come the best striker in the world."

