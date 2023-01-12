The Best FIFA football awards 2022: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to vote

The complete guide to The Best FIFA football awards 2022, including where to watch, nominees and more

Who was the best footballer in the world in 2022? We will soon find out, with FIFA's The Best awards set to be handed out in February. The nominees in each category have been announced and there are plenty of players who will feel they performed well enough to merit recognition.

Awards for the best coaches, goalkeepers and fans will be given out too, with the Puskas Award - acknowledging the best goal scored in the last year - also in the spotlight.

So when are The Best FIFA football awards for 2022 being announced, who are the nominees and where can you watch it all? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

When are The Best FIFA football awards 2022?

The Best FIFA football awards 2022 will be presented on February 27, 2023.

The start time of the event will be confirmed at a later date, but it is expected to begin in the evening. Last year, the 2021 awards kicked off at 6pm GMT (1pm ET).

Where to watch The Best FIFA football awards 2022

FIFA's official YouTube channel will be streaming The Best FIFA football awards 2022 live.

The Best FIFA Men's Player 2022 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Julian Alvarez River Plate / Man City Argentina Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund England Karim Benzema Real Madrid France Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund / Man City Norway Achraf Hakimi PSG Morocco Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich / Barcelona Poland Sadio Mane Liverpool / Bayern Munich Senegal Kylian Mbappe PSG France Lionel Messi PSG Argentina Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia Neymar PSG Brazil Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt Vinicius Jr Real Madrid Brazil

Lionel Messi leads the nominees for The Best Men's Player, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Neymar among the shortlist of stars in the running for the accolade.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, has not made the cut, but Robert Lewandowski, who won the previous two awards, has been included.

You can see the full list of nominees, which will be reduced to three finalists in February, above.

Read more.

The Best FIFA Women's Player 2022 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Debinha North Carolina Courage Brazil Jessie Fleming Chelsea Canada Ada Hegerberg Lyon Norway Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia Beth Mead Arsenal England Vivianne Miedema Arsenal Netherlands Alex Morgan Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave USWNT Lena Oberdorf Wolfsburg Germany Alexandra Popp Wolfsburg Germany Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain Wendie Renard Lyon France Keira Walsh Man City / Barcelona England Leah Williamson Arsenal England

A number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running for The Best Women's Player 2022 award, with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.

The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2022 nominees

Coach Team Nationality Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid Italian Didier Deschamps France French Pep Guardiola Man City Spanish Walid Regragui Wydad AC / Morocco Moroccan Lionel Scaloni Argentina Argentinian

World Cup-winning Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni finds himself up against heavy hitters such as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti for The Best Men's Coach award. Didier Deschamps is included, as is Walid Regragui after he guided Morocco to their best-ever World Cup performance.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2022 nominees

Coach Team Nationality Sonia Bompastor Lyon French Emma Hayes Chelsea English Bev Priestman Canada English Pia Sundhage Brazil Swedish Martina Voss-Tecklenburg Germany German Sarina Wiegman England Dutch

Sarina Wiegman has earned a nomination for The Best Women's Coach award 2022 after guiding England to European Championship glory last summer. Wiegman is up against the likes of Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and Lyon head coach Sonia Bompastor.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2022 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Alisson Liverpool Brazil Yassine Bounou Sevilla Morocco Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Ederson Man City Brazil Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina

The five players nominated for The Best Men's Goalkeeper award are: Alisson, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Emiliano Martinez.

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2022 nominees

Player Club(s) National team Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea Germany Mary Earps Man Utd England Christiane Endler Lyon Chile Merle Frohms Eintracht Frankfurt / Wolfsburg Germany Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars USWNT Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil Barcelona Spain

Chelsea shot-stopper Ann-Katrin Berger and Manchester United's Mary Earps are among the nominees for The Best Women's Goalkeeper 2022. You can see the full list above.

FIFA Puskas Award 2022 nominees

Player Goal Date Mario Balotelli Adana Demirspor vs Goztepe Spor Kulubu May 22, 2022 Amandine Henry Barcelona vs Lyon May 21, 2022 Theo Hernandez AC Milan vs Atalanta May 15, 2022 Alou Kuol Iraq U23 vs Australia U23 June 4, 2022 Kylian Mbappe Argentina vs France December 18, 2022 Francisco Gonzalez Metilli Instituto de Cordoba vs Rosario August 1, 2022 Marcin Oleksy Warta Poznan vs Stal Rzeszow November 6, 2022 Salma Paralluelo Barcelona vs Villarreal April 2, 2022 Dimitri Payet Marseille vs PAOK April 7, 2022 Richarlison Brazil vs Serbia November 24, 2022 Alessia Russo England vs Sweden July 26, 2022

FIFA has announced 11 nominees for the 2022 Puskas Award, which is given to the player who is deemed to have scored the best or most beautiful goal. Among the list are Kylian Mbappe's volley against Argentina in the World Cup final and Alessia Russo's strike against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

You can watch all the goals on FIFA's official YouTube channel. Read more about the goals here.

The Best FIFA Fan Award 2022

Abdullah Al-Salmi

Argentina fans

Japan fans

The nominees for The Best FIFA fan award are Abdullah Al-Salmi, a Saudi Arabian fan who travelled across the desert to support his country at the World Cup in Qatar. He is up against Argentina fans and Japan fans, with each set of fans impressing at the World Cup.

How to vote for The Best FIFA awards

Voting in the various categories opened on January 12 and will remain open until February 3, 2023.

The votes for The Best FIFA awards can be cast at FIFA's official website. Fans wishing to participate in the public vote will have to log in to the FIFA website or register at fifa.com.