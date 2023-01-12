The Best FIFA football awards 2022: Date, time, nominees, live stream & how to vote

Who was the best footballer in the world in 2022? We will soon find out, with FIFA's The Best awards set to be handed out in February. The nominees in each category have been announced and there are plenty of players who will feel they performed well enough to merit recognition.
Awards for the best coaches, goalkeepers and fans will be given out too, with the Puskas Award - acknowledging the best goal scored in the last year - also in the spotlight.
So when are The Best FIFA football awards for 2022 being announced, who are the nominees and where can you watch it all? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
When are The Best FIFA football awards 2022?
The Best FIFA football awards 2022 will be presented on February 27, 2023.
The start time of the event will be confirmed at a later date, but it is expected to begin in the evening. Last year, the 2021 awards kicked off at 6pm GMT (1pm ET).
Where to watch The Best FIFA football awards 2022
FIFA's official YouTube channel will be streaming The Best FIFA football awards 2022 live.
The Best FIFA Men's Player 2022 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Julian Alvarez
|River Plate / Man City
|Argentina
|Jude Bellingham
|Borussia Dortmund
|England
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|France
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|Belgium
|Erling Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund / Man City
|Norway
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Morocco
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich / Barcelona
|Poland
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool / Bayern Munich
|Senegal
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|France
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|Argentina
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|Neymar
|PSG
|Brazil
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Brazil
Lionel Messi leads the nominees for The Best Men's Player, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Neymar among the shortlist of stars in the running for the accolade.
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr in early 2023, has not made the cut, but Robert Lewandowski, who won the previous two awards, has been included.
You can see the full list of nominees, which will be reduced to three finalists in February, above.
The Best FIFA Women's Player 2022 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Debinha
|North Carolina Courage
|Brazil
|Jessie Fleming
|Chelsea
|Canada
|Ada Hegerberg
|Lyon
|Norway
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Australia
|Beth Mead
|Arsenal
|England
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Netherlands
|Alex Morgan
|Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave
|USWNT
|Lena Oberdorf
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alexandra Popp
|Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Wendie Renard
|Lyon
|France
|Keira Walsh
|Man City / Barcelona
|England
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
|England
A number of England's Euro 2022-winning stars are in the running for The Best Women's Player 2022 award, with Beth Mead and Leah Williamson nominated alongside the likes of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Lyon's Ada Hegerberg.
The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2022 nominees
|Coach
|Team
|Nationality
|Carlo Ancelotti
|Real Madrid
|Italian
|Didier Deschamps
|France
|French
|Pep Guardiola
|Man City
|Spanish
|Walid Regragui
|Wydad AC / Morocco
|Moroccan
|Lionel Scaloni
|Argentina
|Argentinian
World Cup-winning Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni finds himself up against heavy hitters such as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti for The Best Men's Coach award. Didier Deschamps is included, as is Walid Regragui after he guided Morocco to their best-ever World Cup performance.
The Best FIFA Women's Coach 2022 nominees
|Coach
|Team
|Nationality
|Sonia Bompastor
|Lyon
|French
|Emma Hayes
|Chelsea
|English
|Bev Priestman
|Canada
|English
|Pia Sundhage
|Brazil
|Swedish
|Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
|Germany
|German
|Sarina Wiegman
|England
|Dutch
Sarina Wiegman has earned a nomination for The Best Women's Coach award 2022 after guiding England to European Championship glory last summer. Wiegman is up against the likes of Chelsea boss Emma Hayes and Lyon head coach Sonia Bompastor.
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2022 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Yassine Bounou
|Sevilla
|Morocco
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Ederson
|Man City
|Brazil
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
The five players nominated for The Best Men's Goalkeeper award are: Alisson, Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Emiliano Martinez.
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper 2022 nominees
|Player
|Club(s)
|National team
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Germany
|Mary Earps
|Man Utd
|England
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Chile
|Merle Frohms
|Eintracht Frankfurt / Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Alyssa Naeher
|Chicago Red Stars
|USWNT
|Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil
|Barcelona
|Spain
Chelsea shot-stopper Ann-Katrin Berger and Manchester United's Mary Earps are among the nominees for The Best Women's Goalkeeper 2022. You can see the full list above.
FIFA Puskas Award 2022 nominees
|Player
|Goal
|Date
|Mario Balotelli
|Adana Demirspor vs Goztepe Spor Kulubu
|May 22, 2022
|Amandine Henry
|Barcelona vs Lyon
|May 21, 2022
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan vs Atalanta
|May 15, 2022
|Alou Kuol
|Iraq U23 vs Australia U23
|June 4, 2022
|Kylian Mbappe
|Argentina vs France
|December 18, 2022
|Francisco Gonzalez Metilli
|Instituto de Cordoba vs Rosario
|August 1, 2022
|Marcin Oleksy
|Warta Poznan vs Stal Rzeszow
|November 6, 2022
|Salma Paralluelo
|Barcelona vs Villarreal
|April 2, 2022
|Dimitri Payet
|Marseille vs PAOK
|April 7, 2022
|Richarlison
|Brazil vs Serbia
|November 24, 2022
|Alessia Russo
|England vs Sweden
|July 26, 2022
FIFA has announced 11 nominees for the 2022 Puskas Award, which is given to the player who is deemed to have scored the best or most beautiful goal. Among the list are Kylian Mbappe's volley against Argentina in the World Cup final and Alessia Russo's strike against Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.
You can watch all the goals on FIFA's official YouTube channel. Read more about the goals here.
The Best FIFA Fan Award 2022
- Abdullah Al-Salmi
- Argentina fans
- Japan fans
The nominees for The Best FIFA fan award are Abdullah Al-Salmi, a Saudi Arabian fan who travelled across the desert to support his country at the World Cup in Qatar. He is up against Argentina fans and Japan fans, with each set of fans impressing at the World Cup.
How to vote for The Best FIFA awards
Voting in the various categories opened on January 12 and will remain open until February 3, 2023.
The votes for The Best FIFA awards can be cast at FIFA's official website. Fans wishing to participate in the public vote will have to log in to the FIFA website or register at fifa.com.