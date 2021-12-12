‘The ball was amazing from Connor’ – Aribo reflects on his sixth Premiership goal for Rangers

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo said he listened to manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s instruction to score in their 2-0 victory over Hearts in Sunday’s Premiership game.

Aribo linked up with Connor Goldson's long pass with a sublime control before slotting past goalkeeper Craig Gordon in the 13th minute, four minutes after Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring.

The strike stretched the 25-year-old’s tally to six goals in the Scottish top-flight this campaign and he disclosed that he improved on his execution after he missed a similar chance in their Uefa Europa League draw with Lyon on Thursday.

“The boss always tells us to make runs to cause problems and panic in other team's backlines,” Aribo told the club’s website.

“It was similar to what happened on Thursday and the boys gave me a bit of stick about it saying I should have controlled it better to score!

"But I was just happy I was able to get the goal today - the ball was amazing from Connor and I was happy he was able to see me and then I was able to take the chance.

"We knew we had to get our heads screwed on and we needed to take in what boss says and we need to focus when he is taking training sessions because you can't miss out any information - you need to stay together and work hard.

"The sky is the limit - we are here to learn and we are happy that we have a new boss who is going to be teaching us other things."

The victory extended Rangers' dominance at the top of the Premiership table with 42 points after 17 matches and it was also their third consecutive clean sheet in the league.

“We worked hard today and we had to stay together, stay solid and stay strong,” the Nigeria star continued.

"We knew they would have chances but we just needed to stay together as a unit, and we were happy to get the clean sheet.

"That is just as massive as scoring goals and getting victories."

Next up for Van Bronckhorst’s men, is a league match against St. Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday.