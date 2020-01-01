'The allegations are not true' - Man City CEO Soriano hits back after European ban

The Spanish executive has confirmed that the club will be taking an appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has spoken out to defend the club's financial activity in the wake of their two-season European ban.

The reigning Premier League champions were hit with a €30 million (£32m/$25m) fine by UEFA last week for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

Following an in-depth investigation, the Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found City guilty of "overstating its sponsorship revenue" during the specified period.

City have also been banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons, but the club responded to the sanctions by promising to appeal the final decision "at the earliest opportunity."

Soriano has issued an official statement denying the allegations against City, insisting all of the money put into the club has always been "properly declared".

He said: "Well the most important thing I have to say today is that the allegations are not true. They are simply not true.

"The owner has not put money in this club that has not been properly declared. We are a sustainable football club, we are profitable, we don’t have debt, our accounts have been scrutinized many times,

by auditors, by regulators, by investors and this is perfectly clear."