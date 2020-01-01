Thato Moeng, Baba Mthethwa and Loyiso Gola to preview La Liga matchday 37 in Mzansi flavoured show

La Liga and SuperSport bring out SA heavyweight line up for potential league winning matchday

Football is the people’s game worldwide and it has especially won the hearts of South Africans. In keeping with their forward-thinking momentum and harnessing South African’s passion for the game, La Liga is bringing you entertainment in the comfort of your home with a new show.

As a Spanish league, La Liga's punditry can get lost in translation and lacks South African flavour. La Liga has found a solution to alleviate this, on 16 July, you will be able to enjoy a preview of La Liga Santander’s matchday 37 with Mzansi flair. The joint initiative between La Liga and SuperSport will be an experience that local fans will surely saviour.

The pre matchday show hosted by sports presenter Thato Moeng with renowned sports broadcaster Baba Mthethwa and South African comedian and football fanatic, Loyiso Gola. The trio shares a passion and have great knowledge of the game, and their energetic, larger-than-life personas are sure to offer a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. Viewers will be able to watch the show on Facebook live via La Liga and SuperSport Football’s accounts at 17:30.

“La Liga is a great league with world-class players that is loved by South Africans and I think adding our local opinions and pre-match analysis will intensify the anticipation of the games”, said Baba Mthethwa, award-winning sports commentator. “La Liga catering to the local audience by creating this show is remarkable and we have no doubt that we will deliver expert opinions in an entertaining way,” added sports presenter, Thato Moeng.

The first of its kind La Liga matchday preview

On 16 July 2020, the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match will be the main feature on the pre matchday analysis show with South African punditry. Crowd favourite Real Madrid are in a position to win the league, while Villarreal are fighting for a place in Europe next season. With both teams fighting for different targets, the game is set to be a nail-biter. The reverse fixture ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw and a bit of controversy when Gareth Bale was given a straight red card in stoppage time.

Fans in South Africa can enjoy a preview of #LaLiga matchday 37 with Mzansi flair. Hosted by @ThatoMoeng with guests @hothaata and @loyisogola, the show will be live on Facebook — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) July 16, 2020

Thato Moeng, Baba Mthethwa and Loyiso Gola will be keeping everyone engaged as they unpack statistics from previous matches like Real Madrid’s nine match unbeaten run since the restart while Villarreal have only lost twice since the restart to Real Madrid rivals Barcelona and Real Sociedad in their last outing. The trio will also touch on the La Liga Santander season, the tight race for the title between Barcelona and Real Madrid, Los Blancos’ last title and other matches that will be played simultaneously featuring Barcelona vs Osasuna, Real Sociedad vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Atletico Madrid. As if the fight for the UEFA positions, bottom of the table survival isn’t enough the banter between these three will certainly have you counting down the hours to kick-off!

“I have always wanted to be part of a matchday analysis show and I am very honoured to do it alongside celebrated sports presenter Thato Moeng and award-winning commentator Baba Mthethwa. This show can be enjoyed by South Africans from all walks of life,” said comedian, Loyiso Gola.

Are you ready?

"As La Liga we are always looking for new ways to bring the game closer to the fans and this time we’re doing it with familiar faces. We're excited to see how South Africans receive this show. We are looking forward to a positive reaction and engagement from the audience,” said Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa.

This show promises to be an exciting way for South Africans to receive in-depth analysis about their favourite sport. It goes beyond the world of football; it’s about embracing a global sporting community.

Be sure to catch all the La Liga action on SuperSport 7, DStv channel 207 and GOtv’s SuperSport Select 4. Available on DStv’s Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages