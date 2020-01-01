'That was quite a shock' - Koeman says he feels 'very healthy' after being hospitalised with heart problems

The Netherlands manager required emergency treatment after feeling unwell in Amsterdam on Sunday, but he says he is now on the mend

Ronald Koeman says he is feeling "very healthy" following the "shock" of requiring emergency heart treatment after he felt unwell at the weekend.

The Netherlands manager was rushed to hospital on Sunday and had surgery after suffering from chest pains following a cycle ride in Amsterdam with his wife Bartina.

However the former Barcelona defender was confirmed at the time by agent Rob Jansen to be in a stable condition, and he has now spoken for the first time about the incident after being released from hospital.

More teams

Koeman wrote on Twitter: "That was quite a shock, last weekend. For me, but above that for my family and friends. Thankfully the doctors helped me swiftly and amazingly and I'm very grateful for that. You get very humble from an event like this.

"It was great to see how many people were moved. I'm thankful for all the sweet messages from people I know and from clubs, but also from people I have never met. That strengthened me and I'm very thankful for that."

"At this moment I feel very healthy. That means I will continue my work with full strength, as soon as the ball starts rolling again. Again: thanks for all the support. We'll see each other soon."

The 57-year-old would have been expecting to be making preparations for the European Championships this summer, however they have been delayed for a year following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Koeman was appointed Netherlands manager in February 2018, following the resignation of Dick Advocaat after he failed to guide the nation to the World Cup in Russia.

He has enjoyed a successful spell in charge of his country so far, taking them to the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League - where they were beaten by hosts Portugal - and guiding them to qualification for Euro 2020.

Article continues below

As a player, Koeman gained a reputation as a powerful centre-back who was also capable of scoring goals, with a fearsome long range shot and ability from free-kicks and penalties.

He was part of the Dutch side who triumphed at Euro 88, as well as two European Cups at club level - with PSV in 1988, and Barcelona in 1992. He won four successive La Liga titles with Barca between 1991 and 1994, as well as three Eredivisie crowns with PSV and a further Dutch title with Ajax.

Koeman scored a remarkable 193 goals in 535 club appearances, and also earned 78 caps for the Netherlands, finding the net 14 times at international level.