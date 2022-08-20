The Brazilian has enjoyed a wonderful start to life with the Gunners

Gabriel Jesus turned in another brilliant performance as Arsenal made it three wins from three with a 3-0 victory away at Bournemouth.

While he wasn't able to add to the brace he netted against Leicester City last weekend, the former Manchester City striker played a key role in both of the Gunners' first two goals at the Vitality Stadium. Some spell-binding footwork led to the opener inside five minutes before he added an assist for Martin Odegaard's second goal just a few moments later.

For the other 79 minutes, he was a constant thorn in the side of the Bournemouth defence and didn't give the opposing defenders a second's peace. Unsurprisingly, another top-drawer performance led to some pretty special praise from his manager.

What did Arteta say about Jesus?

In his post-match interview with BBC Sport, the Arsenal boss was asked about yet another extremely strong showing from his new frontman.

"That is something you don’t train, that is individual talent," responded Arteta. "He is playing with such confidence, he was involved again in two of the three goals.

"I’m really happy, his contribution to the team has been phenomenal.”

What about Saliba, Mikel?

Alongside Jesus, William Saliba has also been mightily impressive since coming into the Arsenal side at the beginning of the season. Arteta also reserved praise for the Frenchman following his first goal for the club.

"He's trying every day to improve in every area," said the Gunners manager. "In the box is his one area where he can still improve and he's so eager and so willing to do it. And so humble at the same time.

"I'm delighted, I think he's performing really, really well."