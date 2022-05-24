'Thanks for having me guys' - Lyon and USWNT star Macario posts sarcastic message to UEFA after Team of the Season snub

Lyon star Catarina Macario has hit out at UEFA for leaving her out of this season's Champions League Team of the Year.

The U.S. women's national team star played a crucial role this season as Lyon went on to claim the European title for the eighth time in their history.

Lyon beat Barcelona in the final to improve on their record as the competition's most successful team, with Macario scoring in the 3-1 victory.

What did Macario say about the Champions League Team of the Season?

UEFA announced the XI of the best players from the 2021-22 edition of the tournament.

Macario was one of the most notable absentees and the 22-year-old took to Twitter to voice her disappointment.

Lol 9 goals, title winner 🤷‍♀️… thanks for having me guys. I’ll try again next year. https://t.co/F83w5xPszh pic.twitter.com/wMdJU9QRz2 — Catarina Macario (@catarinamacario) May 24, 2022

"Lol 9 goals, title winner… thanks for having me guys. I’ll try again next year," Macario posted.

How did Macario perform in the Champions League?

Macario ended up as the third top scorer of the finals tournament this term.

She scored eight goals from the group stage to the decider against Barca, plus struck once in the qualifying round against Levante.

Article continues below

She has been pivotal in Lyon's Ligue 1 Femenine campaign, too.

Macario has scored 13 times so far this season to help Lyon to a five-point lead at the top of the table with two games left to play.

Further reading