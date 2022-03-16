'Thank you so much to the Premier League! ' - Arteta has a go at schedule-makers for 'not fair' run of games

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta feels his side have been treated unfairly by the Premier League by being handed a congested fixture list.

After losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday, the Gunners will play their third match in the space of six days when they take on Aston Villa.

Next month the north London side will have another tight run when they will face Chelsea and Manchester United three days apart.

What has been said?

The schedule has left the coach unhappy and sarcastically thanked the Premier League for giving them such a busy calendar.

“Thank you so much to the Premier League for doing that," Arteta told reporters after the defeat to Liverpool.

"And they’ve done it again when we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. So if they want to give them any advantage, I say to them today: ‘Thank you so much for doing that’.”

He added: “No [the Premier League wouldn't change the schedule]. It is always it’s BT, it’s Sky, it is this, it’s that. But the one that is affected is Arsenal and the only thing that I care [about] and we care [about] is Arsenal. And for Arsenal it is not fair.”

Despite the busy period, Arteta says his players will be ready to go against Villa.

“Yes, 100 per cent. Don’t worry the players on Saturday they will be there, with energy," he said.

"They will eat, sleep well, but thank you so much to the Premier League for putting the fixtures like this. Very, very helpful.”

Arsenal still in top four race

Goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saw the Gunners lose 2-0 to Liverpool on Wednesday, moving the visitors up to one point behind Manchester City.

Article continues below

Arsenal are still in fourth place in the table and sit a point ahead of Manchester United, but Arteta's team have two games in hand.

An international break will follow the clash against Aston Villa at the weekend, after which Arsenal will take on Crystal Palace on April 4.

Further reading