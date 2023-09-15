'He doesn't deserve it' - Erik ten Hag slams 'disrespectful' Harry Maguire criticism and insists there is 'a lot to come' from Man Utd defender

In light of the harsh criticism Harry Maguire has recently faced, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has come to his defence.

Maguire booed by fans on England duty

Ten Hag unhappy with criticism

Expects defender to perform

WHAT HAPPENED? During the international break, Maguire came under further scrutiny, and in England's 3-1 friendly victory over Scotland, he unfortunately scored an own goal. This sparked a discussion over how much abuse the English defender had been subjected to, with many claiming that it had gotten out of hand. Ten Hag offered his opinion on the matter and vehemently defended his former skipper.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have said many times, that it is disrespectful, doesn’t deserve it, he is a great player, gives great performances. It is crazy but how it works. Harry has to block this," Ten Hag told reporters.

"Good, you see his career, a lot to come, he has to block it with good performances. It is also with the generation, about team construction, the group dynamic and always about the team, that is above everything else but within that, everyone plays his role, different characters and you have to manage those characters."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a transfer cost of £80 million from Leicester City to Man United in 2019, Maguire set a new record transfer fee for a defender. Soon after, former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed him club captain. His leadership and starting defence role have, however, coincided with the Red Devils' difficulties. Since he became the most expensive defender in the world, his performances have come under intense scrutiny. Following the hiring of Ten Hag in May 2022, Maguire has fallen in the United pecking order. The England international started 16 of his team's 31 games last season across all competitions, contributing to 17 clean sheets.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? He has only made one appearance for United this season, a 23-minute cameo in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal, and is unlikely to start this weekend against Brighton, given Lisandro Martinez is fit to start.