Ten Hag asked about Mason Greenwood as imminent return to Man Utd training or matches unlikely

The England international forward was suspended by the Premier League outfit following his arrest in January 2022

Erik ten Hag has refused to comment on a possible return to the Manchester United squad for Mason Greenwood after seeing all criminal charges against the forward dropped.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January 2022 and charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Greenwood was suspended by United once the allegations against him came to light and he has not figured for the Premier League club since January 22, 2022.

It was revealed on February 2, 2023 that charges against the England international had been dropped, with Greater Manchester Police confirming that criminal proceedings in the case had been “discontinued”.

Greenwood could now be drafted back into the United ranks, but no decision has been taken by the team as yet.

They said in a statement released shortly after the charges were dropped: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

With that in mind, Ten Hag is reluctant to be drawn on any decision that could be taken when it comes to Greenwood’s future.

The United boss has said when quizzed on the matter: “I cannot add anything. I refer to the statement. At this moment I cannot comment about the process.”

As Greenwood falls into the ‘Under-21’ player category when it comes to Premier League squads, he did not have to be registered before the latest deadline regarding 25-man selections in the English top-flight passed.

It is considered to be unlikely that Greenwood will be welcomed back by United any time soon, with BBC Sport reporting that he "will not return to training or play until the club's process is complete".