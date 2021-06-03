Telles makes Man Utd future vow after finding himself stuck behind Shaw

The Brazilian left-back endured a difficult debut campaign at Old Trafford in 2020-21, but believes there is more to come from him

Alex Telles has vowed to be "better" for Manchester United in 2021-22 after enduring a testing debut campaign at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian left-back has found himself stuck behind Luke Shaw in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans, with just 24 appearances - including only eight Premier League starts - taken in on the back of a £15 million ($20m) move from Porto.

Competition for his place is not going away, with Shaw now a key man for the Red Devils, but Telles is convinced that he can play a more prominent role.

What has been said?

The 28-year-old defender has told United's official website on his experiences in the recent past and hopes for the immediate future: "Yes, I believe I've made the most of this season.

"I've learnt a great deal, I learnt a lot of things, I've developed as a player and a person as well.

"I'm really happy with my first season at United and I'm sure that next season will be even better.

"I think I always took the opportunity to do my best whenever I was on the pitch. I had good games, with the adaptation process the first season isn't easy, but I believe that when Ole gave me the opportunity and placed his trust in me and put me on the pitch, I did my best.

"I'm sure that I'll continue doing even better to spend more time on the pitch and get a lot more minutes."

Future targets

Telles was snapped up by United after showcasing his talents as a modern day full-back in Portugal.

He registered 26 goals and 57 assists across four years at Porto, but is yet to find the target for United.

The intention is to open that account as soon as possible, with a man who did convert his penalty in a Europa League final shootout defeat to Villarreal adding on his future ambition: "I really want to score my first goal, I can't wait.

"I scored a lot of goals previously at Porto and now I'm really looking forward to playing and scoring my first goal."

