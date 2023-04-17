'Team Nivea or team Aftersun?' - Getafe troll Barcelona after Xavi's strange sunshine excuses following goalless draw

Getafe poked fun at Barcelona manager Xavi after he insisted that the sun had an impact on his side's 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Xavi blamed weather for result

Getafe hit back on social media

Blaugrana are winless in their last three fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? After the Blaugrana's goalless draw with Getafe, Xavi suggested that the fact that his team was 'used to playing without sun' affected the scoreline between the two sides. He was subsequently mocked by Getafe boss Quique Sanchez Flores, who suggested that Barcelona's players should invest in sunscreen.

And the club's official Twitter account took the joke further, asking their followers whether they were team Nivea or team Aftersun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona struggled against a dogged Getafe side on Sunday, settling for a frustrating 0-0 draw — their second such result in a row. Xavi also bemoaned the quality of the pitch as a factor in his team's disappointing result.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona look to continue their march to the league title when they face Atletico Madrid this weekend. Getafe, meanwhile, are in the midst of a relegation fight, and are four points above the drop zone with nine games remaining.