Team GB Olympic squad: Greenwood and England miss out while Bardsley makes cut for Tokyo Games

Interim manager Hege Riise has named her 18-player squad, which features 11 players from Manchester City

Team GB have announced their 18-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics, with Alex Greenwood and Bethany England among the notable absentees.

Players from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all eligible for the roster, which made for some difficult decisions for interim manager Hege Riise.

Riise ultimately selected 15 of her 18 players from England, with two from Scotland and one from Wales.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City and England), Karen Bardsley (Manchester City and England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City and England), Steph Houghton (Manchester City and England), Millie Bright (Chelsea and England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal and England), Demi Stokes (Manchester City and England), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash and England).

Midfielders: Keira Walsh (Manchester City and England), Caroline Weir (Manchester City and Scotland), Jill Scott (Manchester City and England), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea and Wales), Kim Little (Arsenal and Scotland).

Forwards: Fran Kirby (Chelsea and England), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City and England), Nikita Parris (Lyon and England), Ellen White (Manchester City and England), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City and England).

Reserve players: Sandy MacIver (Everton and England), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal and England), Niamh Charles (Chelsea and England), Ella Toone (Manchester United and England).

The bigger picture

Greenwood and England were perhaps the most notable omissions. Greenwood enjoyed a fine season at Man City while showing the ability to play centre-back and left-back, but she was ultimately kept out of the team in favour of Demi Stokes. England, meanwhile, has endured injury problems this season that may have contributed to her being set aside.

Karen Bardsley is included as the team's backup goalkeeper behind Ellie Roebuck, with Sandy MacIver missing out despite a strong campaign for Everton.

The team's two Scottish players, Kim Little and Caroline Weir, have been in great form in the Women's Super League. They join Sophie Ingle from Wales as the only three non-English players on the roster.

Team GB will face Chile, Canada and hosts Japan in the group stage at the Tokyo Games.

