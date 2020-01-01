‘The team followed one path, Mario another’ – Brescia coach Lopez hits out at Balotelli

The 29-year-old striker appears to be on the way out of his hometown club after an attack from the head coach

Brescia head coach Diego Lopez has hit out at Mario Balotelli for failing to report to training following the coronavirus crisis.

The forward, who has scored five goals in 19 Serie A appearances, is reportedly in the process of being sacked by the Serie A club due to his no-shows.

Lopez did not confirm that this was the case but did explain the frustration that he has felt dealing with a player who has often been at the centre of attention due to disciplinary reasons.

“In life, facts count, not words,” he told Corriere della Sera.

“We are what we do, not what we say or write. There’s only one truth here: the team have followed one path, Mario has followed another.

“I thought he could give so much, playing in the city of his birthplace. He had a lot to give but he had to do more, much more.

“These are the facts. Therefore, it’s normal that there’s disappointment. I spent a lot of time on him.

“He trained alone because his team-mates chose to follow another path. It was optional, fair enough, but the group followed one path and he followed another.

“He didn’t even show up on Zoom during quarantine. Even if he says he’s feeling fit, he’s not at the level of his team-mates.”

The coach also conducted an interview with Sky Italia, in which he added: “I do a lot for my team, but I want a lot back from them. I gave him the captain’s armband to feel the satisfaction of leading a group of young players.

“I’ve three children and away from the pitch, I have to follow them, not boys who are already grown up and who should know what to do.”

He was, however, more complimentary of youngster Sandro Tonali.

“He’s in love with the ball and is doing very well,” he said. “He should stay focused on this season and what’s going on here. We have a common goal and individual goals.

“He’s very concentrated, like his team-mates, and I’m sure we can improve our standing in the table.”

Brescia find themselves bottom of Serie A, seven points from safety but with 12 matches remaining as the season gears up for its conclusion.