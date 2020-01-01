Tau's different class - former Bafana Bafana midfielder Modubi

The former South Africa under-23 international has offered his advice to the 26-year-old attacker, who has impressed in Belgium

Ex-Bafana Bafana international Masilo Modubi says Percy Tau should be fearless if he wants to play in the Premier League.

Modubi was once on the books of English giants Chelsea as a youngster, but the retired defensive midfielder never got the chance to play for the Blues first team.

He had not earned enough national team caps for a United Kingdom work permit so he had to spend time with Belgian club Westerlo on loan from Chelsea until he was released by the London giants.

More teams

Tau, who was on loan at Club Brugge this past season from Brighton and Hove Albion, is also facing the same problem, having moved to the Premier League side from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018.

“Look, times have changed. These days you can’t put a pause to players if they want to move to big leagues, when they see players who are 16 or 17 playing at Chelsea or Liverpool they also feel they can do it," Modubi told Far Post.

"I am not the one to say he should stay one more season but I would love him to be fearless and go for what he feels is best for him…Gone are the days were people say ‘he's young he needs time."

“I think he has the qualities and he's smart. I am not saying he will make it but I would love him to give it a try and let us see what will unfold. Everything depends on your performance,” said the former Transnet School of Excellence graduate.

Tau recently won the Belgian Pro League title with Brugge and he was also named Proximus League Player of the Season while playing for RU Saint-Gilloise on loan from Brighton last season.

“Tau was player of the year [at Proximus League] before he came to Brugge so people were already talking about him before he went to Brugge. What made him special to the fans in his first match [against Sint-Truiden]," Modubi continued.

"He was amazing, I saw the whole game and everyone was impressed. He is a very special player I have to say. I am very proud of him. I know coming to Europe at that age is tough to adjust as we have seen in the past with players coming from South Africa.

Article continues below

"I have to say he adapted very well and very quickly because it is not an easy thing to do. Maybe it shows that he is in a different class."

Modubi has a Uefa A Coaching License and he is working for Belgian 3rd division side Beringen as an assistant coach.

He earned four caps under former Bafana coaches Carlos Alberto Parreira and Joel Santana.