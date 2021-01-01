Tau: I’m trying my best but it is difficult to break into Brighton & Hove Albion

The South Africa star has only managed two Premier League appearances since he returned from his loan spell at Anderlecht in January

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau has sighted the reason behind his restricted playing time at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tau has been an unused substitute in the Seagulls' last 10 Premier League games and he thinks the team's form alongside competition for places made it difficult for him to break into Graham Potter's starting XI.

Before the international break, Brighton registered back-to-back wins against Southampton and Newcastle United in the Premier League to boost their survival hopes.

Back in January, the 26-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at Anderlecht after he scored four goals in the Belgian First Division A but his return to the Amex Stadium has been a struggle.

With five appearances under his belt so far – including three FA Cup appearances, Tau who has not played for Potter’s team since February 10 assured that he will continue working hard to get his chance.

"Look‚ it has been great. It can always get worse‚ it can always change. But I think the situation has been good‚” Tau was quoted by Times Live.

“I had the opportunity to play‚ and I was recalled‚ trying my best to put myself [forward]. It’s hard when the positions that you are competing in the guys are doing well. So you’re always looking for a chance.

“And it doesn’t happen‚ and then you’re like‚ ‘OK‚ maybe the next game’‚ and it doesn’t happen. And you’re just keeping hope and motivation that any day that I’m called I should be ready.

“That’s the situation I find myself in and it’s football.

“In life‚ in football‚ there will always be challenges and for me to be where I am today I’ve taken on some of those challenges‚ and the outcome was good on my side.

“So I just have to go in fighting‚ and try by all means to keep patience too‚ even though it’s hard. And I work on the here and now. Some time it might change‚ and I hope for a better day.”

On Thursday, Tau salvaged a 1-1 draw for South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana.

Despite being second in Group C, Bafana Bafana now need to avoid defeat against third-place Sudan when both countries face-off in Omdurman on Sunday.