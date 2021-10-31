Tau helps Al Ahly record second successive win ahead of Cairo Derby clash against Zamalek

South Africa international Percy Tau helped Al Ahly record their second successive win in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday night.

The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 victory over the National Bank of Egypt FC in an encounter that was played at WE Al-Ahly Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Nicknamed Lion of Judah, Tau kept his place in the starting line-up after marking his official debut for Al Ahly with a brace against Ismaily on October 27.

The Lion of Judah's first-half brace inspired the Red Devils to an emphatic 4-0 victory in what was the team's first match of the 2021/22 domestic season.

Tau started in attack alongside Mozambique international Luis Miquissone and Egyptian star Mohamed Magdi Kafsha against the National Bank of Egypt.

The National Bank of Egypt, who started their league campaign with a 3-0 win over El Geish on October 25, did well to contain Al Ahly in the first-half and the score was 0-0 at half-time.

Coach Pitso Mosimane made a tactical change nine minutes after the restart as he pulled out Mohamed Hany, who was operating as a right-back.

The South African tactician then introduced last season's Caf Champions League Golden Boot award winner Mohamed Sherif as the hosts searched for the opening goal.

This proved to be a smart tactical move by Mosimane as Sherif broke the deadlock when fired past goalkeeper Mahmoud El Zonfoly to hand Al Ahly a 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute.

Tau was then replaced by Ahmed Abdelkader a minute later as Mosimane refreshed his attack with Miquissone also being replaced by Hussein El Shahat.

The reigning African champions were unable to double their lead in the remaining minutes of the game and ultimately, the match ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Al Ahly.

The victory saw Al Ahly reclaim the top spot on the league standings having accumulated six points from their first two matches.

The Red Devils' next match will be against their arch-rivals Zamalek, who are the reigning Egyptian champions, in the Cairo Derby match on November 5.



