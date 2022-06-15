Tau’s Al Ahly future after Mosimane departure: Shobeir backs Bafana Bafana star to stay

The retired goalkeeper described the South African as a talented player as he touched on his stay with the club

Al Ahly legend Ahmed Shobeir has claimed South Africa international Percy Tau will not be leaving the Egyptian side.

The departure of his compatriot Pitso Mosimane, who signed the Bafana Bafana star for the Red Devils, has put some doubts on Tau’s future at the club, but Shobeir has suggested he will remain with the Cairo-based outfit.

"Tau’s agent confirmed that the player is committed to his contract with the team," Shobeir said, as quoted by KingFut.

"Tau will not leave Al Ahly, he’s a high-quality player and the club has no intention of selling him."

The assurance from the club’s retired goalkeeper came after Tau received a scathing attack from Bafana Bafana’s head coach, Hugo Broos.

"We don’t produce players of high quality. Our best player is Percy Tau, but he has problems with his team," Broos claimed.

"Even with a South African coach who wanted him in the team, he is not succeeding. There was an Al Ahly player who said, and I quote that player, 'Percy Tau doesn’t have the quality to play in a team like Al Ahly'.

"This is not good. Percy Tau is one of the best SA players at the moment, and he can’t succeed at Al Ahly. I don’t blame the player for that. I just see what happens. If there is an Egyptian coach who maybe doesn’t like Percy, then they’ll push him out because his performances are not good enough."

Broos’ assessment of the Bafana Bafana star follows what David Sesa, ex-Al Ahly assistant coach, said about the former Brighton and Hove Albion man.

"Tau was very good in Belgium, but right now, his performances have gotten worse and he’s not on the level to play for Al Ahly," Sesa said recently.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward is missing from the Al Ahly squad that will play against El Sharqia Dokhan in the Egyptian Premier League game on Wednesday.

Since joining the Red Devils, Tau has made 26 appearances overall, scoring eight goals and providing six assists despite struggling with injuries on some occasions.