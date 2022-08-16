Tariqe Fosu: Stoke City sign Ghana international from Brentford

The 26-year-old becomes the Potters’ eighth signing of the summer

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of Tariqe Fosu on loan from Premier League outfit Brentford.

The Ghana international played 16 English top-flight matches for the Bees last season, however, he will represent the EFL Championship side for the 2022-23 campaign.

“Stoke City have completed their eighth new signing of the summer with Tariqe Fosu arriving on loan from Brentford, the Club are delighted to confirm,” a statement from the Potters website.

“The 26-year-old, who can play as a wing back on either side as well as an attacking midfielder, will spend the 2022/23 season at the bet365 Stadium.

“The Ghanaian international follows the earlier arrivals of Aden Flint, Josh Laurent, Harry Clarke, Liam McCarron, Gavin Kilkenny, Dwight Gayle and Will Smallbone.

“London-born Fosu progressed through the academy at Reading before making his debut for the Royals at the end of the 2014/15 season.”

Following his move to the bet365 Stadium, Fosu becomes the third African at the Staffordshire-based outfit after Nigeria international Peter Etebo and Cameroon’s Blondy Nna Noukeu.

“I’m very delighted, it’s a massive club you know, they play good football and there are some good players so hopefully I can add to the team,” Fosu told Stoke City+.

“I want to get some games, show people what I’m about and hopefully I can help the boys have a good year.

“I’m a tricky, energetic player. I like to score goals and get assists as well. It’s been a while but I’m excited to get back on the pitch and perform in front of the supporters.”

Meanwhile, Stoke City's first team coach Rory Delap shared his thoughts on the arrival of the Black Star.

He told the club website: “It’s a great acquisition and we have been aware of him for a little while.

“He’s played left wing, right wing, he’s played left wing back, right wing back and right back, but we do see him as more of an attacking wing back.

“He has found himself out of the team (Brentford) for the past couple of seasons but, if we can get him back to that form, it will be a real plus for us.

“He looks like a winger and that’s from a deep position, but he has also improved his defensive game.”

Fosu is unlikely to make his Stoke debut when Michael O'Neill’s men square up against Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.