Target Toney & ‘cheeky’ bid for Tielemans – Arsenal offered transfer advice by Parlour

Arsenal should be making a “cheeky” bid for Leicester star Youri Tielemans in January and a swoop for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, says Ray Parlour.

Gunners missed out on Felix & Mudryk

Remain in the hunt for new additions

Midfield & striker targets speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are scouring the market for winter additions after being left frustrated by London rivals Chelsea in bids to bring Joao Felix and Mkhailo Mudryk on board. Mikel Arteta is still short on firepower as a result, with Eddie Nketiah covering for the injured Gabriel Jesus, while reinforcements in midfield are also considered to be required as the Premier League leaders lean heavily on the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal legend Parlour has told Lord Ping of lining up a raid on Brentford for a 14-goal frontman: “I still believe in Ivan Toney. I really liked the way he plays. He's always on people's shoulders. We all know he's been brilliant for Brentford this season. This is no disrespecting Brentford because they're doing so well but imagine you have got Odegaard and Saka giving you chances as well we might score a lot more goals than what he has done. I don't know how much the price would be for Ivan Toney. He's very unlucky not to go to the World Cup.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parlour added on the need to get extra bodies into the engine room at Emirates Stadium: “The position that they probably need to fill is probably a central midfielder. I'm always worried that Partey is going to pick up an injury because we saw in recent seasons that he's got injured and been out for quite a while with his thigh sprains. Tielemans was mentioned in that midfield area. He is very different to Partey in that respect. I know Partey is very good at winning the ball back. Very similar to Petit and Gilberto Silva. So it's a bit of a defensive midfielder, but obviously good on the ball as well that can make things happen. With Tielemans. He doesn’t have long left in his contract. So Arsenal can put a little cheeky bid in. But at the same time, Leicester has their own problems fighting a relegation battle, and does not want to go down because they lost their best players.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have been heavily linked with Belgium international Tielemans, who will see his contract at Leicester expire in the summer, while Barcelona’s former Leeds winger Raphinha is said to be next on their list of attacking targets.