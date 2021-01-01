Tanzania vs Guinea: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tanzania will confront Guinea hoping to defy the odds and get a vital win in their final Group D match of the African Nations Championship that will take them to the quarter-finals.
However, they will have to give their best at the Stade de la Reunification in Douala and avoid making basic mistakes to stand a chance of getting a positive outcome against their opponents.
As it stands, only Namibia are out of contention in Group D and the remaining three teams have an opportunity to qualify for the last eight.
|Game
|Tanzania vs Guinea
|Date
|Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|Time
|22:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes and Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV and TBC
|NONE
Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes in (Uganda).
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes (Uganda)
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Tanzania squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Juma Kaseja, Dan Mgore.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Edward Manyama, Yassin Mustapha, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Carlos Protas, Said Ndemla.
|Midfielders
|Baraka Majogoro, Yussuf Mhilu, Zuberi Dabi, Ibrahim Ame, Ayoub Lyanga, Feisal Salum, Rajabu Athumani, Ditram Nchimbi.
|Forwards
|John Bocco, Deus Kaseke, Lucas Kikoti, Farid Mussa, Adam Adam, Abdulrazack Hamza, Salum Khelfinnie, Samwel Jackson, Paschal Gaudance.
The Tanzania Football Federation confirmed on Monday defender Erasto Nyoni has been allowed to return home after he failed to recover from an injury.
The Simba SC player has not played any part during the competition and the defender, alongside striker John Bocco, travelled with the team to Cameroon with injuries, with the team’s medical team hoping they will be fit to play in the competition.
“Our player Erasto [Nyoni] has been given permission to leave Taifa Stars camp in Cameroon and will travel home to continue with treatment as directed by the team of doctors,” read the statement on the TFF social media pages.
Ibrahim Ame is also not expected to be involved in the crucial game.
Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Manyama, Protus, Mwamnyeto, Hamis, Mussa, Salum, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Lyanga.
|Position
|Guinea squad
|Goalkeepers
|Camara Moussa, Nouhan Conde, Sékouba Camara.
|Defenders
|Mohammed Coumbasa, Mohammed Bangoura, Abdoulaye Naby, Ibrahima Doumbouya, Mohamed Kalil, Abdoulaye Naby Camara, Abou Mangué Camara.
|Midfielders
|Karifala Keita, Mamadouba Bangoura, Morlaye Sylla, Jean Mouste, Morlaye Camara, Mohamed Lamine Soumah, Ibrahima Sory Camara.
|Forwards
|Mory Kante, Yakhouba Barry Gnagna, Naby Camara, Victor Kantabadouna, Ismael Camara, Alpha Oumar Sow.
The National Elephants do not have injury worries and are set to name their strongest team for the game.
Probable XI for Guinea: Moussa, Coumbasa, Bangoura, Doumbouya, Kalil, Keita, Bangoura, Sylla, Kante, Gnagna, Camara.
Match Preview
Tanzania bounced back from their 2-0 loss to Zambia in their opening game to defeat Namibia 1-0 and record their first win of the competition.
Guinea are on four points after picking up a 3-0 win over Namibia in their first game before drawing 1-1 with Chipolopolo, and this is the first time the two teams are meeting.
Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije had admitted they will come up against a tough opponent but their main focus is to qualify from the group.
“We will play against Guinea, one of the best teams in this competition,” Ndayiragije said as quoted by CafOnline.
“We will organise ourselves because we need to qualify.
“It’s up to us in the field, to play our game, in football, it’s just the result that defines everything and we need that result.”
Despite needing a draw from the fixture to reach their second quarter-final appearance in three competitions, Guinea coach Mohamed Kanfoury Bangoura has remained adamant they will go for a win.
“It’s a game that means qualification. So, we have to fight against stress, pressure and to impose our rhythm", Bangoura told CafOnline.
“We have to be very careful and vigilant, obviously with the confidence of the group. We have a team that has the potential to give the best results against any opponent. But it's football, and everyone has a chance.”
The Taifa Stars will derive their inspiration from Rwanda, who defied the odds to defeat Togo 3-2 to advance to the last eight in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco.
Just like the Taifa Stars, the National Elephants have kept one clean sheet in the competition.
The top finishers of Group D will face Rwanda in the quarter-finals while the second-placed side will battle North African giants Morocco, who beat Uganda 5-2 in their final Group C match on Tuesday.