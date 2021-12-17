Tanzania’s Samatta scores second goal as Royal Antwerp cruise past Eupen

Mbwana Samatta scored his second goal of the season as Royal Antwerp roared to 4-2 win against Eupen in a Belgian Pro League fixture at Bosuilstadion on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Tanzania international opened the goal feast for the home team in the 27th minute before Manuel Benson made it 2-0 in the 40th minute.

However, Mali international Sibiry Keita reduced the deficit for Eupen in the 44th minute but Antwerp headed into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead.

On resumption, Radja Nainggolan stretched Antwerp’s lead in the 48th minute but the lead was cut yet again after Smail Prevljak scored for Eupen to make it 3-2.

However, Samatta’s Antwerp ensured they carried maximum points from the fixture after Birger Verstraete slotted home the fourth and winning goal in the stoppages.

Ahead of the fixture, Samatta, who is on loan from Turkish side Fenerbahce, had only managed one goal, which came in the team’s 2-1 defeat against Sint-Truide at Stadion Stayen on November 21.

The Taifa Stars captain, who has managed 14 appearances in the top-flight so far this season, was handed another start by Danish coach Brian Priske and he did not disappoint as he riffled home a cross from Michel-Ange Balikwisha past Eupen goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann for the opener.

Five minutes to the half-time break, Antwerp were 2-0 up after a move initiated by Samatta set up Benson, who rounded up Himmelmann to place the ball into an empty but four minutes later, the away team reduced the deficit after Keita powered a header past goalkeeper Jean Butez.

After the break, Samatta saw his effort from the right wing rattle the woodwork but they stretched their lead when Nainggolan found acres of space inside Eupen’s dangerzone to score.

Prevljak then ensured a narvy ending to the game after he scored to make it 3-2 but Verstraete made sure Antwerp bagged maximum points after finishing off a cross from Pieter Gerkens.

The win pushed Samatta’s Antwerp to third position on the 18-team table with 36 points from 19 matches, seven fewer than leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, who have 43 while Club Brugge are third on 39 points.

Antwerp will next travel to face Genk at Cegeka Arena on Sunday.