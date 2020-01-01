Swansea winger Andre Ayew focused on snatching Premier League promotion reward

The 30-year-old is hopeful about leading his club to a good end to the Championship season

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew is hoping to cap a good season with promotion to the Premier League.

Ayew is enjoying a purple patch of form, having notched 15 goals in the Jack Army's push for a top-flight return.

With one more round of matches to end the season, Swansea are seventh on the league table, just a position and three points below the qualification slots for Premier League play-offs.

More teams

“I’m very happy with the season. I’m happy with the squad I’ve had around me and the players who have given me a lot of confidence and responsibility,” Ayew, Swansea's top scorer this season, said, as reported by his club's official website.

“I know the role I have to play in the squad. I’m quite happy but I’ll only be really happy if we sneak into the play-offs.

“If not, it will be sad because we really had a good season and squad and the players, the city, the club and the fans deserve to at least make the play-offs.

“The quality is there – there is no doubt about that. The club has the youth and quality here – it’s top level. With young players like Ben Cabango, Marc [Guehi], Yan Dhanda, Bersant Celina... I can name a lot.

“The quality is there, the boys have grown quickly and I just hope it’s not too late for this season.

“We’re not going to think about next season, we’re going to think about this one because it’s still on. Everything is still to play for.”

Swansea have no other option than to secure three points in their last game against 15th-placed Reading and hope sixth-spotted Cardiff City lose favourably to relegation-threatened Hull City.

“In this league anything is possible. We’ve seen it over the course of this weekend. But we have to do our job. We are not in control of any other game," Ayew said.

“Hull also have to win to have any possibility of trying to stay up. It’s an open game. Cardiff also need a point. We’ll see. We have to do our job and afterwards, we’ll hope for the best.

“I’d prefer to be in Cardiff’s position. In football you have three possibilities – win, lose or draw. Cardiff have two possibilities – win or draw – and that position is good for them.

“We know in football that when you are also playing a team who is fighting for their lives it’s very difficult. We saw it with Stoke [beating Brentford] and with Huddersfield [beating West Brom].

Article continues below

“It’s open and we just have to do our job, because if something happens at Cardiff and we don’t get the three points we’ll be really, really disappointed.

“We don’t want that to happen so we will try and do our job and get the three points.”

Ayew has made 43 league appearances, including 42 starts, for Swansea so far this season. He has assisted six goals.