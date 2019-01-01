Super-sub Pote proves class with brace for Erzurum against Bursaspor

The 35-year-old Beninese came off from the bench to score twice as the League One side deposed of the Green Crocodiles on Wednesday

Mickael Pote outshined Bursaspor’s duo of Shehu Abdullahi and Mamadou Diarra as his brace handed Erzurum a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s Turkish Cup encounter.

The Benin Republic international delivered the goals after replacing Merthan Acil in the 46th minute.

With first-half ending at 1-1 after Cuneyt Koz equalised after Gilles Sunu's 15th-minute effort, Sunu completed his brace with his 55th-minute goal, while Pote made it 3-1 12 minutes later.

With seven minutes to go, the Benin Republic international put the game beyond Yalcın Kosukavak’s side following his second strike.

Although Yevhen Seleznyov got Bursaspor’s second goal in the closing stages, it stood as mere consolation as the hosts hold a two-goal advantage into the second leg.

The fifth round second leg takes place on December 19 with the winners on aggregate getting a Round of 16 ticket.

Pote now boasts of four goals this season and will be hoping to add to his tally when Erzurum, a team unbeaten in their last 10 games, travel to Adana Demirspor for Sunday’s TFF League One clash.

Erkan Sozeri’s men are second in the log with 24 points after 13 outings.