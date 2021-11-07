Super-sub Dessers makes Eredivisie history with match-winning goal in Feyenoord win

Cyriel Dessers has become the first Feyenoord player to score four goals as a substitute in a Eredivisie campaign in over two decades after his match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar.

It was a cagey affair at the Stadion Feijenoord on Sunday as Feyenoord and AZ failed to break the deadlock until Dessers was introduced in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The 26-year-old replaced Brian Linssen in the 82nd minute and he went on to secure maximum points for the hosts with the only goal of the encounter in the 92nd minute.

The late strike took the Genk loanee's tally to four goals after seven Eredivisie matches this season, with all the goals coming via substitute appearances.

The last time a Feyenoord player scored four goals as a substitute in a Dutch top-flight season was in the 1998-99 and that was by Igor Korneev.

In addition to Sunday’s heroics, Dessers has now scored match-winning goals in each of his last three appearances for the Pride of South.

He scored a 90th-minute winner against Maduka Okoye's Sparta Rotterdam exactly a week ago, then he followed it up with another goal that sealed a 2-1 win for Feyenoord in the Uefa Europa Conference League against Taiwo Awoniyi's Union Berlin on Thursday.

The victory powered Feyenoord to third in the Eredivisie table with 25 points after 11 games, two points behind leaders Ajax and second-placed PSV who have played a game more than them.

Meanwhile, coach Arne Slot was full of praise for Dessers’ impact and the team’s overall effort in the game.

“I had a fantastic time in Alkmaar, but I'd be lying if I say I'm not happy with this win,” Slot told the club’s website.

“We were generally much better then. The second half was more even. AZ was also dangerous a number of times from mess moments, with Justin saving us great twice.

“The guys could be running around frustrated, but they're going for it instead. That's why I don't think it's a coincidence that Cyriel did it again. We also made offensive changes to force the win.

““This is a team effort, the spirit within the team is great when I see how we were all cheering after the 1-0… The whole bench flew over the field.”