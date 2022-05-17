Super Falcons striker Oshoala termed 'unstoppable' by Fifa after another successful season with Barcelona

Barcelona and Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala has received high praise from world football governing body Fifa following yet another successful season in Spain that has seen her claim the Golden Boot Award.

Oshoala led Barcelona Femeni to yet another title with the Catalan giants winning all their 30 games while scoring 159 goals and the Super Falcons striker contributed 20 of those to win the Pichichi award despite missing two months of action due to a thigh injury.

Her efforts have received praise not just in Nigeria and Spain, but with Fifa also sending their plaudits, calling the Nigerian striker ‘unstoppable.’

20 goals and a perfect club season. @AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/onm268jM0c — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) May 16, 2022

“20 goals and a perfect club season. @AsisatOshoala has always been unstoppable,” Fifa said on Twitter while featuring her on the ‘Icons’ segments that highlight the stories of various players.

Oshoala has been deadly in front of goal since joining Barcelona in 2018, scoring 56 league goals in as many games and this is the second season she has hit the 20-goal mark after achieving a similar feat in the 2019-20 campaign.

The four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year has, however, been slowed down by injuries in recent years, suffering an injury on her left thigh while in training with the national team in February which kept her out for 10 weeks.

The setback, which saw her miss key matches including Nigeria’s crucial 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast, came after returning from a two-month layoff with a knee injury a few weeks prior.

When fit, Oshoala and Barcelona have been ‘invincible’, with the Blaugrana winning the league with a 100 percent record while conceding just 11 goals.

Jonatan Giraldez's side could end the season with more glory as they are set to face Lyon in the Uefa Women’s Champions League final on May 21 at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Barcelona will be keen to hold onto their title, having beaten Chelsea in last season’s final.

The former Liverpool, Arsenal and Dalian Quanjian striker has also enjoyed success with the Super Falcons, winning three Africa Cup of Nations crowns, the last in 2018 where she scored three goals as Nigeria won a record ninth title.