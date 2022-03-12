Super Eagles striker Osimhen reveals his Napoli dream

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen dreams of playing in the Uefa Champions League and also winning the Serie A title for the club.

AC Milan pipped Napoli to the top of the Serie A table last Sunday following a 1-0 win, which left Luciano Spalletti's side in the third position with a point behind Inter Milan and three points behind the leaders.

The Nigeria star has not played in the elite European competition since he left Lille in 2020 and he is hoping to experience the atmosphere at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona next season.

"How much desire do I have to play in the Champions League and win the Scudetto? Playing in the Champions League is a huge thing,” Osimhen told Radio Kiss Kiss via TuttomercatoWeb.

“Doing it with Napoli would be even better. We know that there is still work to be done to earn the qualifying ticket for next year's Champions League.

“I think the atmosphere at Maradona will be great but Koulibaly has already told me something about it. I can't wait to experience that atmosphere.”

Osimhen, scorer of seven goals in 18 league appearances this season, also has his eyes on the Serie A title.

“Winning the Scudetto would be something incredibly great for me and for my career because I don't want to only score many career goals but also win many trophies with this team,” he said.

“Above all, I think the fans deserve to achieve this goal and celebrate it with us. I can only imagine what it would be like to win the Scudetto here, in this city and for these people.”

The 23-year-old further heaped praise on Spalletti for his development and Napoli’s improved performance this season.

Article continues below

"Spalletti has been fundamental for my further growth since he arrived,” he continued. “I can only say a big thank you to him but not only me, I also speak on behalf of my teammates.

“He is always good at encouraging us regardless of the results and from the difficulties linked above all to injuries.

“He has enriched every player in the squad including me of course. I feel privileged to walk this path alongside him and I know that he will still be able to teach me so much.”