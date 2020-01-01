Super Eagles captain Musa apologizes after frustrating draw against Sierra Leone

Gernot Rohr’s men failed to secure all three points in Benin City, despite racing to a four-goal lead in the encounter

Nigeria national team captain Ahmed Musa has apologized following their disappointing 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The Super Eagles hit the ground running in the encounter and dominated the first half, scoring four goals before taking their legs off the pedal.

Sierra Leone subsequently came from behind against the three-time African champions and share the spoils at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Musa made his 94th appearance for the Super Eagles in the match and featured for 65 minutes before he was replaced by Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The fleet-footed winger has promised his side will do all it takes to secure victory in the reverse fixture in Freetown on Tuesday.

“Dear Nigerians, on behalf of myself and my teammates we are really sorry for the disappointment of the game tonight,” Musa told NFF media.

“We know we made a very big mistake in the game but there is nothing we can do, that’s football. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose.

“We will correct our mistakes in the next game. By God’s grace we will go there [Sierra Leone] and do our best to see we qualify for the Afcon and we know we can do it.

“We are sorry for the game tonight and we will make it up, thank you very much.”

Nigeria maintain their lead in Group L with seven points from three games after securing victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Victory against Sierra Leone in Freetown could still be enough to see the Super Eagles secure an early ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria finished third in the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, behind champions Algeria and Senegal.